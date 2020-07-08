Jerry Wilson

Jerry "Sack" Wilson, 66, native of Houma, departed this life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, peacefully at his residence in Thibodaux.



Visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux, and resume on Friday, July 10, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, 721 Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux, beginning at 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Monica J. Wilson; daughters, Allice Williams (Clarence), and Denitra Wilson; two grandchildren; sister, Jean Antoine (Daniel); brothers, Alton Wilson, Jerome Wilson and Carlo Tillman; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Gloria Lee Wilson; sister, Idell Wilson Winslow; brothers, Harry T-Red Wilson and John Wilson; and grandparents.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, La.





