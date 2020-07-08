1/1
Jerry Wilson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry "Sack" Wilson, 66, native of Houma, departed this life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, peacefully at his residence in Thibodaux.

Visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux, and resume on Friday, July 10, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, 721 Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux, beginning at 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Monica J. Wilson; daughters, Allice Williams (Clarence), and Denitra Wilson; two grandchildren; sister, Jean Antoine (Daniel); brothers, Alton Wilson, Jerome Wilson and Carlo Tillman; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Gloria Lee Wilson; sister, Idell Wilson Winslow; brothers, Harry T-Red Wilson and John Wilson; and grandparents.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, La.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved