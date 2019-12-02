|
|
Jerrydine "Jerry" L. Pellegrin, 77, a lifelong resident of Chauvin, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the church. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Scott (Kevin); son, James Pellegrin (Holly); granddaughter, Stephanie Scott Callais (Skyler); grandsons, Dylan Scott, Bryon Lewis, and Chase Lewis; two great-granddaughters, Serenity O'Bryan and Kamie O'Bryan; great-grandson, Ryu Callias; brothers, Terry Lirette (Alice), and Wilton Lirette, Jr. (Felicia); sister, Rosalind Martin (Tommy); brother-in-law, Sonny Pellegrin (Rachel Trosclair); and sister-in-law, Claudia Brunet (Angelo).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene "Beanie" Pellegrin Sr.; sons, Neal and Gene Pellegrin; parents, Wilton Sr. and Louella Chauvin Lirette; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Martin.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019