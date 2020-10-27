1/1
Jerrylyn Matherne Battaglia
Gray - Jerrylyn Matherne Battaglia, 78, a native of Mathews and resident of Gray, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Louis Catholic Church, Bayou Blue, on Saturday, October 31st at 1 pm with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, in Thibodaux.
Jerrylyn is survived by her daughters, Tina B. Foret (Scott), Amy B. Bergeron, Wendy B. Ledet (Malcolm), Toni Lynn B. Ledet (Lawrence); 10 grandchildren, Christy, Terry, Joshua, Heather, Devin, Jesse, Drake, Taylor, Blake, Joseph; 15 great grandchildren, Brennan, Blakely, Abbigayle, Anthony, Nevaeh, Annestasia, Graven, Kerry Jr., Kaydance, Riley, Lyla, Tekken, Jerome, Layla, Emelia; siblings, Marion Bourgeois, Audrey Hebert, Janet Byrdass.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Joseph Battaglia III; parents, Stanley and Rena Matherne; siblings, Stanley, Beverly Sampey, Carrol, Evans, James, Calvin, Daniel and David.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home of Raceland is entrusted with arrangements.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
4682 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-7226
