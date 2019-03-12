|
|
Jesse F. Whitlock, 74, a native of Spartanburg, South Carolina and resident of Lockport, passed away on March 9, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at the Lockport Volunteer Fire Department, Central Station, 806 Crescent Ave. in Lockport.
Jesse is survived by his wife, Elainna Theriot Whitlock; sons, Jesse B. Whitlock (Terra), and Lance Griffin (Jaime); daughters, Jessie Punch (Ted), Carrie Landry (Steve) and Jeannie Caudle (Pat); sister, Linda Hargrove; grandsons, Stevie, (Val) Beau, (Colleen) Jacon, (Brittany) Cayden, Mike, and John; granddaughters, Kristy, Abbey, Aubrey, Nicole, and Kerri; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse H. Whitlock and Francis Petit Whitlock; brother, Michael Whitlock; father-in-law, Ecton Theriot; mother-in-law, Catherine Knight Theriot.
He retired from Edison Chouest Offshore as a Chief Engineer after 25 years of employment. He also was a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019