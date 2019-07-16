Jessica Clara Verret, age 36, a native of Raceland and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.



Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, July 19 at the funeral home. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.



Burial will be held at a later date.



Jessica is survived by her companion of 14 years, Mark Mayeaux; son, Zeth Mayeaux; daughters, Faye Callahan and Ava Mayeaux; grandsons, Branson Thibodeaux and Reese Mayeaux; mother, Agnes O'Connor Adams; father, Myron Adams and Vaughn Verret; brother, Vinny Verret; and numerous extended family members.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lawrence and Helen O'Connor.



Jessica was a loving companion, a dedicated mother, a sister, and a wonderful friend. She always took care of everyone the best she could, putting others needs before her own. As a young girl she enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and frogging with her family. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends during football and Mardi Gras seasons. You could always find her deep in a good book.



Jessica was the heart of her family and her family was her whole heart, especially her girls. Those that knew her loved her, and she will be deeply missed by all.



