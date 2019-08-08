|
Jessie Joseph, 62, a native of Raceland and a resident of Houston, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Visiting will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. until the order of service at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial in Morristown Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Margie Sims; son, Jessie Joseph, III; daughter, Quiana Joseph; brothers, Oscar Gray (Tylene), Zachary Joseph (Vonetta) and Donald Williams; step brothers, Robert Chisley (Joann) and Wendell Chisley; sisters, Lisa Triggs (Austin, Sr.), Sandra Hutcherson (James), Kesha Miller (Dwight), Angela Joseph (Joe); five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his father, Jessie Joseph, Sr.; brothers, Darnell and Renee Joseph and sister, Roxanne Joseph Lewis.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019