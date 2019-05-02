Home

Jessie Mae Gray Obituary
Jessie Mae Gray, 66, a native of Lafourche Parish, and a resident of Raceland, passed away peacefully at 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 524 Andrew St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Morristown Cemetery in Raceland.

She is survived by her son, Ezekiel Davis (Deaundra); daughters April Smith (Mark), Demetrica D. Edwards (Sheldon), and Christie Davis; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers Horace Davis Sr., Donald Davis Sr. (Martina), and Timothy Joseph (Marcie) and sisters, Donna Stamps (Booker) and Polly Davis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ezerkil Gray; parents, Lloyd and Anna Davis; grandparents, Manuel Sr. and Octavia Joseph; brother, the Rev. Dr. Carline Davis.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 2 to May 3, 2019
