Jessie Mae Sauce Landry, 86, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on May 1, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, at St. Philomena Church in Labadieville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Ronald Landry (Linda), Dale Pennison (Reuben), Terry Landry (Tammy), and Debra Landry and by nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Victoria Blanchard Sauce; siblings, Annie Gauthreaux and Ulysses Sauce; former husband, Gerald Landry; and longtime companion, Earl Usey.

The family would like to thank Dr. Greg Chaisson for his care over the last several years, as well as the staff of Audubon Health and Rehab for their care and support over the last few years

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 2 to May 4, 2019
