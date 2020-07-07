1/1
Jessie Townsend
Jessie Townsend, 75, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 5:11 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at New Rising Sun Baptist Church, 230 St. Charles Street in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Wilson Townsend; sons, Stacy Wilson, Jessie Thibodaux and Kirt Townsend (Savonye); daughters, Gwenette Townsend, Chantel Townsend (Lanuel), Jessica Jackson (Clarence, Jr.), Daphne Monette (Dwayne) and Natalie Townsend; thirteen grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; brothers, Joseph Townsend, Sr. (Martha), Wayne Townsend (Elaine) and Ray Charles Townsend; sisters, Joyce Harris (James) and Brenda Washington; and companion, Mary Nell Thibodaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Southern, Sr. and Mary Johnson Townsend; brother, Southern Townsend, Jr.; paternal grandparents, James and Matilda Townsend; and maternal grandmother, Clarence Johnson and Bertha Clark Newton.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Rising Sun Baptist Church
JUL
8
Funeral
11:00 AM
New Rising Sun Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
