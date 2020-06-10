Jesus "Mr. Jesse" Moncivaiz Sr.
Jesus "Mr. Jesse" Moncivaiz Sr., 77, a native of Port Isabel, Texas, and a resident of Schriever, passed away peacefully in Hospice care in Baton Rouge on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Bridget Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, burial will follow.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Josefina "Fina" Moncivaiz; daughter, Delfia (Ciro) Vasquez; son, Jesus "JJ" Moncivaiz Jr. (Vanessa); four grandchildren; six great-granddaughters; five sisters; and two brothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Josefa and Panteleon Moncivaiz; daughters, Aida M. Fontenot and Noelia Moncivaiz: granddaughter, Jesusa Fontenot; great-granddaughter, Zyla Celeste Perera; and two sisters.

He loved going fishing, family and friends and especially loved his great-granddaughters.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
