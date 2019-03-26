|
Jesusa "Chu-Chi" "Bumble Bee" Noelia Fontenot, 24, born Nov. 10, 1994, a resident of Schriever that was born in Baton Rouge, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. She was attending Blue Cliff College for cosmetology. She enjoyed singing, music, art and being creative.
Visitation will be held in her honor from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 100 La. 311 in Schriever. Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Bridget cemetery.
She is survived by her father, Glen P. Fontenot (Cheri Corkern); sister, Jae'del Fontenot; grandparents, Josefina "Fina" and Jesus "Jessie" Monciviaiz, and Kermy Fontenot; aunts and uncles, Delfia (Ciro) Vasquez, Jesus "J.J." Moncivaiz Jr. (Vanessa Andras), Debra Cox, Melissa Brignac (Russell) and Rachael Fontenot Robert; cousins, Jozie Polk (Sam LeCompte), Jenni (Miles) Billiot, Jeremy (Megan) Polk, Kollin Cox, Kainan Cox, Kharie Randall (Chase Pertuis) and Amber Huffman (Bryan Erfurt), Branson Fontenot and Trinity Fontenot.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Aida Fontenot; grandmother Patricia Fontenot; uncle, Phillip Fontenot; aunt, Noelia Moncivaiz; and cousin Zyla Celeste Perera.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019