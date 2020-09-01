1/1
Jill Angela Martin Barnhill
1966 - 2020
Jill Angela Martin Barnhill, age 54, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. She was a native of Houma and a resident of Theriot.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, beginning at 9 a.m. until a funeral service at 11 a.m., with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.

Jill is survived by her husband of 14 years, Brian Anthony Barnhill; daughter, Jena B. Dupre and husband, Cody; brother, Jody Martin and wife, Christi, and Jonathan Martin; grandchildren, Cooper, Reid and John Dupre; and step-daughters, Taylor and Morgan Barnhill.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph "J.C." Charles and Helen Ann Hebert Martin; and sister, Patti Cordell.

Jill was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed being outdoors (fishing, boating), and spending time with family and friends. She always wanted to have a good time and enjoy life. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
SEP
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

September 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Always enjoyed hanging out with Jill. Many fond memories. Prayers for entire family. Annette Bergeron & Matt Hebert
Annette Bergeron
Friend
