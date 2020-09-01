Jill Angela Martin Barnhill, age 54, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. She was a native of Houma and a resident of Theriot.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, beginning at 9 a.m. until a funeral service at 11 a.m., with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.



Jill is survived by her husband of 14 years, Brian Anthony Barnhill; daughter, Jena B. Dupre and husband, Cody; brother, Jody Martin and wife, Christi, and Jonathan Martin; grandchildren, Cooper, Reid and John Dupre; and step-daughters, Taylor and Morgan Barnhill.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph "J.C." Charles and Helen Ann Hebert Martin; and sister, Patti Cordell.



Jill was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed being outdoors (fishing, boating), and spending time with family and friends. She always wanted to have a good time and enjoy life. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store