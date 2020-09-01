Jill Angela Martin Barnhill, age 54, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. She was a native of Houma and a resident of Theriot.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, beginning at 9 a.m. until a funeral service at 11 a.m., with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.
Jill is survived by her husband of 14 years, Brian Anthony Barnhill; daughter, Jena B. Dupre and husband, Cody; brother, Jody Martin and wife, Christi, and Jonathan Martin; grandchildren, Cooper, Reid and John Dupre; and step-daughters, Taylor and Morgan Barnhill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph "J.C." Charles and Helen Ann Hebert Martin; and sister, Patti Cordell.
Jill was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed being outdoors (fishing, boating), and spending time with family and friends. She always wanted to have a good time and enjoy life. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.