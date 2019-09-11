|
|
Dr. Jill Marie Thompson entered into rest on Monday, Sept. 2. Born Sept. 5, 1953, she was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Cypress, TX.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Moses Baptist Church Cemetery.
She leaves to celebrate her life and legacy, her son, Eric Tyrone Thompson of Colorado; sisters, Constance Williams Johnson (Charles) of Thibodaux; and Robin Thompson of Thibodaux; brother, Johnny Thompson of Thibodaux; half-sister, Maria Williams Richardson (Edward) of Houma; half-brother, Michael Scott of Thibodaux; and godchildren, Tiffanie Williams Brooks (Malcolm), Jawanda Thompson Ausbrooks (Peter), Courtney Michelle Adams, and Meghan Omofomwan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Harriet Lee Thompson.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019