Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Jimmie Adam Breaux

Jimmie Adam Breaux Obituary
Jimmie Adam Breaux, 63, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on March 31, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his sons, Adam Breaux and Jessie Breaux; daughter Crystal Crawford; father Ray Breaux; brother Darrell Breaux; and grandchildren Alexa Breaux, Madison Breaux, Adam Breaux Jr., Madi Crawford, Hunter Crawford, Alaylah Galjour and Quinn Breaux.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Aline Breaux, and brother, Kenneth Breaux.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
