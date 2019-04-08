|
|
Jimmie Dewayne Robling Jr., 58, a native of Winslow, Indiana and resident of Dulac, passed away April 4, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray. Religious service will begin at 7 p.m.
He is survived by his daughter, Janea Robling; stepson, Jarred Thibodeaux (Kristin); stepdaughter, Faith Verrett (Vic); brothers, Sam (Regina), Tim (Denita) and Chris Robling; sisters, Cindy Moss, Mildred Verdin, Emily Verdin, Marilyn and Michelle Robling; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his adopted parents, Joseph and Ida D. Fazzio; parents, Jimmie D. Robling Sr. and Sondra M. Larkins; brother, Julius Fazzio; and sister, Mary Parfait Dupre.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the funeral home for funeral expenses.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019