Jimmie Joseph Plaisance, 88, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, June 12, 2020.



A visitation will be held at Samart Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off on Tuesday June 16, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with procession following to Sacred Heart Catholic Church for an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass with burial following in the Church cemetery.



Mr. Jimmie is survived by his wife of 68 years Anna Mae Plaisance; daughters, Jennifer Plaisance and Lisa Plaisance; daughter-in-law, Dana Plaisance; grandchildren, Kristy Chouest, Tierany Plaisance, and Drake Billiot; great-grandchildren, Levi Carter and Braxton Bouzigard; brothers, Lucien Jr., Douglas and Lloyd Plaisance, and sisters, Pearl Griffin, Janita Cheramie and Dian Callais.



He was preceded in death by his sons, Wayne Plaisance; and an infant son; great-granddaughter, Lauren Gros; parents, Lucien Sr. and Beulah G. Plaisance; and grandparents, Jules and Celeste Plaisance.



Mr. Jimmie was optimist with his glass always half full and would go out of his way to help anyone he could. His pride and joy was his boat, the Captain Wayne, which he built in his front yard.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store