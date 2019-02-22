|
|
Jimmy Antoine Billiot Sr., 57, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Pellerin Funeral Home in Cecilia.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, and continue at 9:00 am until time of funeral service on Saturday.
A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Deacon Ken Soignier will officiate at the funeral service.
Jimmy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He loved spoiling his grandchildren and spending time with his family.
Jimmy worked on the water his entire life and enjoyed fishing, cooking and doing yardwork. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving spouse of 19 years, Tracy Rogers Billiot; sons, Sidney Bourgeois, Jimmy Billiot Jr., James Billiot, and Joshua Billiot; daughters, Annette Bourgeois, Karissa Billiot, and Jasmine Billiot; brothers, Clovis Billiot Jr. and wife, Debbie, Clifton Billiot Sr., Stanley Billiot and wife, Belinda, and Steven Billiot and wife, Wilma; sisters, Carolyn Matherne and husband, Thomas, Barbara Dupre and husband, Delvin, and Cathy Collins and husband, Logan; grandchildren, Ryan, Brittany, Brett, Kiara, Gavin, Mason, Kaleb, Aiden, Tesha, Andrea, and Caydon; great-grandchildren, Kellen, Colton, and D'Ontae; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clovis and Beulah Verdin Billiot.
Arrangements by Pellerin Funeral Home of Cecilia, 2238 Bushville Hwy., Cecilia, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019