Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Jimmy Hebert
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Pointe-Aux-Chenes, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Pointe-Aux-Chenes, LA
Jimmy Hebert Jr. Obituary
Jimmy Hebert Jr. age 48, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Jimmy was a native of Lafayette, resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, and a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, March 2, 2020, beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-Aux-Chenes on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery at a later day.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Michele Adams Hebert; sons, Gabriel and Jacob Hebert; parents, Jimmy Hebert Sr. and Nancy Levron Hebert; siblings, Bernie Hutchinson and wife Patty, Darren Hutchinson and wife Vicki, Kim Faulstich, Maria Picou and husband Chad; numerous nieces and nephews. Jimmy is also survived by his mother and father-in-law, Linda and James Adams; brother-in-law, Kelly Adams.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his stepbrother, Chris Hutchinson; brother-in-law, Dr. Michael Faulstich.

Jimmy was a loving husband and father. He loved them dearly and enjoyed kitesurfing, fishing, hunting and going to concerts with his wife and sons. Jimmy was an educated man and worked as a registered nurse at Terrebonne General Medical Center. He recently worked as a house supervisor at Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland. Jimmy was fun, loving, great personality, and always kind and helpful. He was blessed with a talent to help others in need. Jimmy will be dearly missed and now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jimmy Hebert Jr.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
