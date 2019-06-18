Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Bussey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Paul Bussey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jimmy Paul Bussey Obituary
Jimmy Paul Bussey, 65, a native of Houma and resident of Bourg, passed away on June 16, 2019.

The family is holding private services at a later date.

He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Johnson (Hilton), Layla Pinell (Cody), and Noel Bussey (Bruce); brothers, Floyd, Morris, and Richard Bussey; sister, Kathy Schertler; grandchildren, Hailey, Haliyah, Colby, Faith, Helijah, Jesse-Lynn, and Charlee, Matrim and great-grandchild Morgan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Whipple Bussey; parents, Stanley Sr. and Nora Songe Bussey; brothers, Stanley, Charles, Jerry, and Robert Bussey; and sisters Hazel Schnexnayder, Jeanette Lirette, Shirley Bussey and Betty Anne Damron.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 18 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now