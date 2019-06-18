|
Jimmy Paul Bussey, 65, a native of Houma and resident of Bourg, passed away on June 16, 2019.
The family is holding private services at a later date.
He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Johnson (Hilton), Layla Pinell (Cody), and Noel Bussey (Bruce); brothers, Floyd, Morris, and Richard Bussey; sister, Kathy Schertler; grandchildren, Hailey, Haliyah, Colby, Faith, Helijah, Jesse-Lynn, and Charlee, Matrim and great-grandchild Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Whipple Bussey; parents, Stanley Sr. and Nora Songe Bussey; brothers, Stanley, Charles, Jerry, and Robert Bussey; and sisters Hazel Schnexnayder, Jeanette Lirette, Shirley Bussey and Betty Anne Damron.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 18 to June 19, 2019