Jimmy Paul Verret

Jimmy Paul Verret Obituary
Jimmy Paul Verret, 49, a native and resident of Theriot, passed away on Dec. 30, 2019.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Jimmy is survived by his uncles, Frank (Pat) Verret, Larry (Linda) Verret and Jerry (Mary Ann) Verret; and aunts, Betsy Foret, Addie (Roy) Heinemeyer and Kathy (Mark) Jones.

He was preceded in death by his father, Westley Paul Verret Sr.; mother, Judy Prudhomme Verret; and brother, Westley Verret Jr.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
