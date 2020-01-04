|
Jimmy Paul Verret, 49, a native and resident of Theriot, passed away on Dec. 30, 2019.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Jimmy is survived by his uncles, Frank (Pat) Verret, Larry (Linda) Verret and Jerry (Mary Ann) Verret; and aunts, Betsy Foret, Addie (Roy) Heinemeyer and Kathy (Mark) Jones.
He was preceded in death by his father, Westley Paul Verret Sr.; mother, Judy Prudhomme Verret; and brother, Westley Verret Jr.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020