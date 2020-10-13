Jo'nyri Tammi-Denise Hawkins

Terrebonne Parish - Jo'nyri Tammi-Denise Hawkins, 4, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church, 120 Hialeah Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

She is survived by her parents, Joseph Hawkins and Amari Charles; brother, Ar'myhi Hawkins; sister, A'najia Steele; paternal grandfather, Chris McDowell; maternal grandparents, John, Sr. and Constance Charles Peterson; and maternal great-grandmother, Walterine Charles (Charles Scott).

She was in death by her paternal grandmother, Tammy Ann Hawkins; and maternal great-grandfather, Robert Charles, Sr.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store