Jo Ann Boudreaux Stewart, 58, a native of Bayou Blue and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on February 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, with the service to start at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma in Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Katie Stewart and Mandy Sanchez; grandchildren, Kara and Lex Hebert; great-grandchild, Everleigh Stone; brothers, Roy Boudreaux and Jerry Boudreaux; and sisters, Sandra Breaux, Diane Boudreaux, and Vickie Levron.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Stewart; parents, Woodrow and Aurelia Dupre Boudreaux; and brother, Tim Boudreaux.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019