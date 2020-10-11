Jo Anne Clement
Norphlet, AK - Jo Anne Clement, 88, a native of Norphlet, AK and resident of Winnsboro, LA, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 10:00 am to service time at 11:00 am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park), in Gray, LA with Rev. Barry Boquet officiating. Interment to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, LA.
Mrs. Jo Anne was born Oct. 21, 1931 in Norphlet, AR to the union of the late Shirley Moore and the late Ruth Boyd Moore. She moved to Houma, LA when she was 8 years old and was a graduate of Terrebonne High School then attended Louisiana College. She was active in her church, children organizations and played the piano at the First Baptist Church Houma. She married Lynn Clement, August 20, 1952 and moved to Winnsboro, in 1982 where she joined First Baptist Church Crowville. Mrs. Jo Anne was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Boyd Moore and a son, Larry Clement.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Lynn Clement of Winnsboro, LA; son, Dwain Clement and wife Janice of Chauvin, LA; daughters Kathi Clement Russ and husband Rusty of Bay St. Louis, MS and Barbara Clement of Franklinton, LA; a brother, Don Moore of Carriere, MS.; six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hurricane disaster relief or a charity of choice
.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.