1/1
Jo Anne Clement
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jo Anne Clement
Norphlet, AK - Jo Anne Clement, 88, a native of Norphlet, AK and resident of Winnsboro, LA, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 10:00 am to service time at 11:00 am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park), in Gray, LA with Rev. Barry Boquet officiating. Interment to follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, LA.
Mrs. Jo Anne was born Oct. 21, 1931 in Norphlet, AR to the union of the late Shirley Moore and the late Ruth Boyd Moore. She moved to Houma, LA when she was 8 years old and was a graduate of Terrebonne High School then attended Louisiana College. She was active in her church, children organizations and played the piano at the First Baptist Church Houma. She married Lynn Clement, August 20, 1952 and moved to Winnsboro, in 1982 where she joined First Baptist Church Crowville. Mrs. Jo Anne was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Boyd Moore and a son, Larry Clement.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Lynn Clement of Winnsboro, LA; son, Dwain Clement and wife Janice of Chauvin, LA; daughters Kathi Clement Russ and husband Rusty of Bay St. Louis, MS and Barbara Clement of Franklinton, LA; a brother, Don Moore of Carriere, MS.; six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hurricane disaster relief or a charity of choice.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved