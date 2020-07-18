Jo Bergeron Duncan, 73, of Powder Springs, Ga., passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Born and raised in Houma, and later resided in Powder Springs, Ga. She retired with 37 years in Civil Service in 2007. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, crafts, Mardi Gras and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and seafood boils. If you knew Jo, she never met a stranger.



Jo was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Jo is survived by her loving husband, Charles Duncan of Powder Springs; daughter, Natasha (Paul) McReynolds of Virginia Beach, Va.; grandchildren, Colin Murphy of East Point, Ga.; Christian Murphy, Cayley, Cason McReynolds of Virginia Beach, Va.; and Owen Bradwell, and Pattianne Burbage of Moncks Corner, SC; and great-grandchildren, Teagan Murphy and Kayson King.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Eunice Bergeron of Houma; stepdaughter, Melissa King; and step-grandchildren, Chip and James King of Moncks Corner, S.C.



A memorial service will be held at a later date in Houma.



Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Powder Springs is handling the arrangements.





