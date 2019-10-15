|
|
Jo Katherine Johnson, age 82, of Munising, MI and Houma, died on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, following a long illness at her home in Munising, surrounded by her family. She was born on Dec. 28, 1936, in Buna, TX to Edward and Alice Peno Gandy. She grew up in Texas and moved to Louisiana for work. She married her husband, Andrew "Drew"Johnson in 1961.
Jo was a gifted artist, cook and baker. She loved to travel and took up running as a hobby in her 50's even running the Los Angeles City marathon. She especially loved her three grandsons, her family, her friends, her dog and her home on the lake in the Upper Peninsula.
She is survived by her son, Steven Panni of Munising, MI; daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Keith Barker of Houma; grandsons, Andrew (Natalie) Barker, Mason Barker and Joshua Barker who all lovingly called her "MawMaw"; and great-granddaughter, Eleanor Katherine Barker.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband; granddaughter, Alexandra Barker; her parents; and one sister and three brothers.
A celebration of Jo's life will be held at her home later this month.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter.
