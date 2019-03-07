Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Brannigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Delores Brannigan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Delores Brannigan Obituary
Joan Delores Brannigan departed this life Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 64, a native of Bronx, New York and a resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux. Cremation to follow.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Young; sons, Michael, Eddie and Eric Morel; brother, Joseph Brannigan; seven grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Delores Brannigan; two sisters; and one grandson.

Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now