Joan Delores Brannigan departed this life Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 64, a native of Bronx, New York and a resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux. Cremation to follow.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Young; sons, Michael, Eddie and Eric Morel; brother, Joseph Brannigan; seven grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Delores Brannigan; two sisters; and one grandson.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019