Joan Marie Blanchard, 79, a California native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on May 21, 2020.
She enjoyed family time, thrift shopping and flower gardening.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 29, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, at 10 a.m. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her husband, Mervin Blanchard; children, Angela Sarre and husband John, Mark and Jeffrey Bradberry, and Tanya LeBoeuf and husband Darryl; brother, David Jomaoas and wife Gail; grandchildren, Amber, Cody, Misty, Brandon, Kelli, Kenneth, Kyle, Bradley, Brooke, Devin and Kelsi; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Brody, Kaden, and Kennedy; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Hazlip, Bart Jomaoas and Fred Dowell; brother, Roger Warner; daughter, Pamela Bordelon.
The family would like to thank Amy and staff at the Heart of Hospice facility for their thoughtful care.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Parkinson's Foundation.
John 14: 1-6
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 26 to May 27, 2020