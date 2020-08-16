Joan Marie Lapeyrouse Parr died peacefully, surrounded by her loving children, on Aug. 14, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born on Nov. 14, 1929, in Houma, and grew up on Barrow Street. After graduating from Terrebonne High School, she met a dashing young WWII sailor at the Fox Theatre. They courted, fell in love, married and soon started a family, raising four children.



Having studied various art techniques and design, Joan became an accomplished artist. She would often set up her easel to paint peaceful landscapes depicting the beach, surf, shore birds and other wildlife. Her oil paintings and watercolors reflected her tender love of nature and animals. Joan was a loving wife and mother who devoted her life to creating a loving family home. She enjoyed spending time at the family's camps on Grand Isle, Last Island and Bayou Dularge.



In her later years, she enjoyed watching old movies and was a loyal fan of the New Orleans Saints. Any opportunity to spend time with her family was important to Joan. She will be remembered as a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. "MaMa Joan" always loved holidays and family get-togethers, decorating the Christmas tree with handmade ornaments, directing activities in the kitchen, setting the dinner table and telling stories of days gone by. She was quick with a joke and had a beautiful smile that could light up a room. To all who knew her, Joan was a kind, caring, soft-spoken and gentle person with a heart of gold.



Joan is survived by her sons, Carroll John Parr (wife Donna), Robert James Parr (wife Connie), and David Alan Parr (wife Angie); and her daughter, Anne Mary Parr; and one sister, Carolyn Lapeyrouse Dupre.



She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christine Parr Vitter, Chadwick Parr, Michael Parr, Lexi Parr, Alaina Parr, Joseph Parr and Trever Hebert; and great-grandchildren, Austin Parr, Kate Parr, Elizabeth Vitter and Katherine Vitter.



She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 69 years, Ralph Joseph Parr; her parents, Earl and Roberta (Theriot) Lapeyrouse; paternal grandparents, Leanus and Angelina (Lombardo) Lapeyrouse; maternal grandparents, Felix and Rebecca (Duthu) Theriot; grandson, Ryan Parr; and sister, Earline Lapeyrouse Whitney.



Go rest high on that mountain, Joan, your work on earth is done.



The family is grateful to Dr. Adam Arceneaux, Dr. Nicholas Rome, and the nursing team on the 4th floor of TGMC for their outstanding and compassionate care. Words cannot express our appreciation.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated in the name of Joan Lapeyrouse Parr to the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter 100 Government St., Gray, La., 70359 or the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild 630 Belanger St., Houma, La., 70360.



A private graveside burial will be held for immediate family.





