|
|
Joan Melancon, 66, a native of Crowley, LA and resident of Thibodaux, succumbed to complications of heart surgery on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born in Scranton, PA, on Feb. 2, 1953.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 8 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Thibodaux Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Melancon; her son, Alex Melancon; and daughter, Gretchen Melancon; and sister, Peggy Grant.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Kathleen Hester.
Joan graduated from Thibodaux High School in 1971, and earned a BA degree from Nicholls and ESL from Southeastern in Hammond, LA. She spent 30 years teaching in Terrebonne, St. Mary and Lafourche parishes. She was known for her kind, sweet nature and she was a loving wife and mother. One of her greatest pleasures was spent reading a good book or looking after her flowers.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 17 to May 18, 2019