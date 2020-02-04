|
JoAnn K. Benoit, 79, a native of Bayou Sorrel and a resident Thibodaux, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020.
Memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Thibodaux Funeral Home.
She is survived by her three daughters, Donna Landry and husband Jeff, Jennifer Dugruise and husband Todd, and Angela Adams and husband Larry; two sisters, Evelyn Kelley and Yvonne Perk; brother, Terry Hawkes and wife Alison; stepfather, Joe Hawkes; sister-in-law, Debbie Hawkes; three grandsons, Benjamin Landry, Evan Landry and Adam Landry; three granddaughters, Courtney Dugruise, Chandler Dugruise and Kayin Adams; and great-granddaughter, Aliya Rose Hidalgo.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Gilbert Kelley; mother, Mae Hawkes; brothers, Charles Kelley and Jerry Hawkes; and brother-in-law, LJ Perk.
The family would like to express special appreciation to Jan's second family, Robbie and Julie Knight, their children Andrea and Jacob, and her dear friend, Noonie.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020