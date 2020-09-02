1/1
Joann Marie (Bourg) LeBoeuf
Joann Marie Bourg LeBoeuf, a native of Houma and a resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6 and from 9 until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Hilary Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Christie Lynn Guillot (Glenn); and her two stepsons, Evans "Joey" LeBoeuf Jr. (Naomi) and Jeffrey LeBoeuf (Ronda); granddaughters, Cynthia Bankston (Jr), Allison Warren (Russell), Sarah Paul (Kevin), Dominica Frazier, Madeline LeBoeuf, Olivia LeBoeuf, Bridget LeBoeuf and Mary LeBoeuf; great-grandchildren, Damian Frazier and Aspen Paul; and her beloved poodle, Jolie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Evans LeBoeuf Sr.; her parents, John J . Bourg and Beulah Thibodaux; stepfather, J.C. Thibodaux; and brother, John C. Bourg.

The family would life to extend their heart-full thanks to Dr. John King, Dr. Sarah Knight and the ICU nurses and staff at Ochsner St. Anne Hospital for their excellent care and devotion.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
