Joanne Marie Savoie, 68, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Friday, July 24, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



She is survived by her sister, Patti Ann Savoie; brother, Keith Anthony Savoie; niece, Tiffany Rodrigue; and five nephews, Trent David McMillian, Trey Michael McMillian, Tyler James Fremin, Thomas John Fremin and Brayden Michael Savoie.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eula Savoie; brother, David John Savoie; and grandparents, Lilier and Alexena Adams and Arsene and Marie Savoie.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



