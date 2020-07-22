1/1
Joanne Marie Savoie
Joanne Marie Savoie, 68, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Friday, July 24, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her sister, Patti Ann Savoie; brother, Keith Anthony Savoie; niece, Tiffany Rodrigue; and five nephews, Trent David McMillian, Trey Michael McMillian, Tyler James Fremin, Thomas John Fremin and Brayden Michael Savoie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Eula Savoie; brother, David John Savoie; and grandparents, Lilier and Alexena Adams and Arsene and Marie Savoie.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
08:00 - 09:45 AM
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Savior Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
