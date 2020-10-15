Joanne P. Mollere
Napoleonville - Joanne P. Mollere departed this life on Tuesday, October 11, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 70, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Charles Baptist Church, 209 LA 403, Paincourtville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by her husband, Murry Mollere; 2 daughters, Angela M. Johnson (Cordell) and Rose M. Dorsey (Gregory); 5 brothers, Louis, Jessie, Leroy, Charles and Calvin Preston; 9 sisters, Augustine Rainey, Dora Ranson, Katrina Johnson, Theresa Queen, Mable Fletcher, Paulette Preston, April Preston, Kristen Preston and Denise Preston; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Claiborne Preston, Sr.; 2 brothers, Claiborne Preston, Jr. and Rev. Junious Thompson; 2 sisters, Linda Preston and Florida Preston Lee; mother and father in law, Everlina and Murry Mollere, Sr. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
.