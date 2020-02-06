|
Joannes Antoine Terrebonne, 84, a native of Cut Off and resident of Galliano, passed away on Feb. 1, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Joannes is survived by his sister, Beatrice T. Galjour; sister-in-law, Betty C. Terrebonne; nieces, Cindy Bourgeois, Kathy Sandras and Suzette Hunter; nephews, Daniel and Dwayne Terrebonne, sons, Johnny and David Terrebonne; daughters, Patsy Dew and Tammy Theriot; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luderick and Agnolia Kiff Terrebonne; brother, Norris Terrebonne; sister, Gladys Badeaux; and brothers-in-law, Freddie Badeaux and Harold (Jack) Galjour.
He was a U.S. Veteran, graduate of LCO High School and LSU. He was a retired Mechanical Engineer.
Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020