Joaquina Beatrice Miller Washington, 58, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 12:07 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, at New Rising Sun Baptist Church, 230 St. Charles St. in Houma. Entombment will follow in the Southern Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3012 Blount Road in Baton Rouge.
She is survived by her husband, Don "Terry" Washington; son, Nathaniel Smith Jr. (Dominicka); daughters, Tia Smith-Bolton (Jonathan) and Ebony Smith; three grandchildren, Nevaeh and Tailyn Smith, and Journey Bolton; mother, Martina Chambers Miller; sister, Kimri Miller; niece, Kyla Miller; and godparents, Dolores Woodroffe, Suzanne and Nolan Harris.
She was preceded in death by her father, Louis Miller; paternal grandparents, Reverend Willie and Beatrice Hayes Miller; and maternal grandparents, James and Lucille Perry Chambers.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019