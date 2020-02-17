Home

Jocelyn Marie Hebert Obituary
Jocelyn Marie Hebert, 48, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her parents, Gerald John Hebert and Theresa Ann Durocher Hebert; and siblings, Jerome Hebert, Jessica Hebert, Jenny Kramer and husband Calvin Kramer.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Bruno and Rita H. Durocher; and paternal grandparents, Elphege and Modeste Hebert.

The family wishes to thank Assumption Arc, Dr. Chester Boudreaux, and Heart of Hospice.

Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux, La., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
