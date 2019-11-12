|
Jody Eve Capps, 47, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Oct. 26, 2019.
Private services were held.
She is survived by her daughter, Shae Capps; aunts, Racheal Roussell, Nellie Brashear, Bonnie Toups and Katie Parisean; uncles, John, Richard and Russell Toups, and Johnny Roussell; cousins, Tanya Thomisee, Destiny Weaver, Nathan Thomisee and Cecil Brashear Jr.; nieces, Summer Capps and Tammy Brashear; and nephew, Weston Capps.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Ann Toups; grandparents, Lucy Toups and Anthony Toups; and cousins, Kenneth Theriot Jr. and Shannon Toups.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019