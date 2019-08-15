|
Joe Emmitt Williams Sr. "Peg", 89, a native of East Feliciana Parish and a resident of Lockport, passed away peacefully at 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at New St. Matthews Baptist Church, 4839 La. 308 in Matthews. Burial will follow in New Fountain Baptist Cemetery in Lockport.
He is survived by his sons, Joe Williams Jr., Alton Williams (Beatrice) and Henry and Brian Lanns; daughter Glenn Adams (James); 19 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and sister Gloria W. Barnes.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Moten Williams; grandson Jude Williams; great-granddaughter Maciah Muse; parents Henry and Victoria Odom Williams; brothers James Doty Jr., Norman, Dallas and Lawrence Williams Sr.; and sister Dorothy Lanns.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019