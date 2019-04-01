Joel John Lapeyrouse, 78, of Houma, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 31, 2019, at home with family. Born February 15, 1941, he was the son of the late Chester Joseph Lapeyrouse and Ruby Marie LeBlanc. Joel and his surviving wife of nearly 60 years, Diana Matherne Lapeyrouse, raised their family and built their businesses in Cocodrie near his parent's general store before moving to Houma in retirement.



Joel and Diana were the owners of Lapeyrouse Boat Rentals, Inc., a workboat rental company to the oil and gas industry and later opened Little Caillou Packing, Inc., a seafood dock where they brokered local catch to processors along the Gulf Coast. In retirement, they turned the dock into a family camp and enjoyed spending time there before ill health intervened. He was an avid fisherman, a natural navigator both by boat and by motorhome, and never met a stranger. He was an active and generous member of the community supporting many activities to bring awareness of the region's culture, history and environmental issues and especially enjoyed meeting French-speaking visitors who often became and remained friends.



In official capacity, Joel and Diana hosted officials for Le Congrès Mondial Acadien and were recognized in Houma's twin city Bathurst, New Brunswick for their ambassadorship. He was a past member of Houma-Terrebonne Port Commission and Coastal Zone Management where his understanding and deep love for the bayou and open waters were an asset. He was a member of the Houma Elks Lodge. As a 1958 graduate of St. Francis De Sales, he went on to support the parish activities and community services of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, assisting in the building and support of its chapel in Cocodrie, as well as following his father's and brothers' example by becoming a 4th degree Knight of Columbus.



In addition to his wife Diana, he is survived by a son, Tony John Lapeyrouse; daughter, Tory Ann Borne (Brian); daughter, Tania Marie Griffin (Leroy Jr. "Buddy"); and son, Chester Joseph Lapeyrouse (Louise); as well as seven grandchildren, Anthony John Lapeyrouse (Katie), Joey Thomas Lapeyrouse, Victoria Marie Prosperie (Jon), Jake Hyler Bracey (Bryanna), Cody Alexander Griffin, Quentin Gerard Lapeyrouse and Kaitlyn Marie Lapeyrouse; and his two great-grandchildren, Cole Michael Prosperie and Jude Anthony Prosperie.



Joel is also survived by his brother, Cecil Lapeyrouse (Etta); sister, Priscilla Redmond (Danny); sister-in-law, Elaine Neil Lapeyrouse; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



He was predeceased by his parents, Chester and Ruby; brother, Bernard; and son, Troy Jude Lapeyrouse.



The family would like to thank Carolyn Johnson and Karen Luke as well as the Notre Dame Hospice Team, especially Ashley, Holly and Deacon Brett for their care and support.



Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life and last mass beginning at 9 a.m. with mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin.



Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019