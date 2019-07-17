|
Joel P. Cenac, 80, passed away at 10:15 a.m. on July 17, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend services at 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Joel is survived by his loving wife, Esther Toups Cenac; children, Cynthia Cenac Carlos and husband, Christopher, and Tammy Cenac Pereira and husband, Lenny; grandchildren, Tiffany Hollis, Melissa Weber, Dustin Duplantis, Katreena Carlos, and Iley Carlos; great-grandchildren, Lisa Hollis, Iyan Weber, Skyler Duplantis, Bailey Weber, Lynden Duplantis, Mia Carlos, and Madlelyn Carlos; and siblings, Mary Ann Bourg, Martin Cenac Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Walterine Blanchard Cenac; grandson, Jacob Carlos; and great-grandson, Scotty Prejean.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 17 to July 18, 2019