Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Cenac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel P. Cenac

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel P. Cenac Obituary
Joel P. Cenac, 80, passed away at 10:15 a.m. on July 17, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend services at 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Joel is survived by his loving wife, Esther Toups Cenac; children, Cynthia Cenac Carlos and husband, Christopher, and Tammy Cenac Pereira and husband, Lenny; grandchildren, Tiffany Hollis, Melissa Weber, Dustin Duplantis, Katreena Carlos, and Iley Carlos; great-grandchildren, Lisa Hollis, Iyan Weber, Skyler Duplantis, Bailey Weber, Lynden Duplantis, Mia Carlos, and Madlelyn Carlos; and siblings, Mary Ann Bourg, Martin Cenac Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Walterine Blanchard Cenac; grandson, Jacob Carlos; and great-grandson, Scotty Prejean.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now