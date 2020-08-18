Joel Patrick Conner, 73, a native of Kaplan and resident of Houma, passed away on May 23, 2020.



A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Houma, La., followed by burial in St. Bridget Cemetery in Schriever, La.



He is survived by his wife, Lou Simon Conner; children, Ada Conner LeBoeuf and husband Lee, Chris Conner and wife, Kim; brother, Paul Conner; sisters, Kathy Cormier and Kim Montagne; grandchildren, Natalie, Christian, Shelby, Keeley, Kaegan, Claire and Cohen.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Polly Melancon Conner; and infant sister.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store