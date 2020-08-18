1/1
Joel Patrick Conner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joel Patrick Conner, 73, a native of Kaplan and resident of Houma, passed away on May 23, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Houma, La., followed by burial in St. Bridget Cemetery in Schriever, La.

He is survived by his wife, Lou Simon Conner; children, Ada Conner LeBoeuf and husband Lee, Chris Conner and wife, Kim; brother, Paul Conner; sisters, Kathy Cormier and Kim Montagne; grandchildren, Natalie, Christian, Shelby, Keeley, Kaegan, Claire and Cohen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Polly Melancon Conner; and infant sister.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved