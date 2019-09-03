Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Joey Anthony Boudreaux

Joey Anthony Boudreaux Obituary
Joey Anthony Boudreaux, 62, a resident of Houma, passed away on Aug. 30, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Samart Funeral Home of Gray, 4511 West Park, and will resume 9 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at the funeral home. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.

Burial will take place at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Orelia Solet Boudreaux; daughters, Sera Jill Williams and husband Lee, and Janey Marie Boudreaux; grandsons, Jovan Miguell Williams and Joey Micheal Williams; granddaughter, Jade McKayla Williams; sisters, Linda Carrere and husband Roy, and Gail Boudreaux; brother, Irvan "Buddy" Boudreaux Jr. and wife Linda; and special lifelong friend, Don Hebert.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvan Joseph Boudreaux Sr. and Edith Marie May Boudreaux; and sisters, Ellen Boudreaux Dupre and Maudry Boudreaux Wahl.
Joey enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley motorcycle, playing his guitar and watching TV Land. He loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
