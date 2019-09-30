|
Joey "Jodot" Cheramie, 56, a native of Larose and a native of Lockport, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Cheramie; children, Kacey, Kiley, Kristy and Parker Cheramie; granddaughter, Kennedy "Lucy" Stubblefield; mother, Mavis Cheramie; sister Angie Soileau; and mother-in-law, Dot Chiasson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chester Cheramie; and father-in-law, Jeffery Chiasson.
Jodot enjoyed riding his motorbike, musical concerts, Trump year and being with family.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019