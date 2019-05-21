|
|
Joey Paul Guidroz, 34, a native and resident of Cut Off, was called to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
His celebration of life will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23 at Christian Fellowship Church in Larose. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.
He is survived by his precious daughter, Adriana Rene' Cheramie; parents, Mark and Mary Guidroz; sister and sister-in-law, Lindsey Guidroz and Lexie Boudreaux; and brother, Lionelle Cheramie.
Joey was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph Esponge, Sr. and Oreika Esponge and Joseph Guidroz, Sr.
Joey is known for his big heart, beautiful smile, great sense of humor and great love for his only daughter. He enjoyed fishing and watching football. He had great work ethic and helped anyone in need.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2019