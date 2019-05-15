|
|
John A. Dinger, 69, a native of Houma and a resident of LaPlace, passed away on May 11, 2019.
John is survived by his wife, Cynthia Brunet Dinger; brothers, Oris "Tuppy" and Arnold Dinger; and sister, Jean D. Voissement.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joshua John Dinger; parents, Oris Dinger Sr. and Florence Boudreaux Dinger; brother, Aaron Dinger; and sister, Shirley LeBouef.
John had a degree in commercial art, loved cars, people and was a collector of Coca-Cola memorabilia. He also loved being Santa Claus for different organizations around the local area and state wide.
A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Jolly Inn, 1507 Barrow St., Houma, followed by a celebration of life party.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 15 to May 16, 2019