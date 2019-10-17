|
|
John A Shelbia Jr., affectionately known as Riverman for Life died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Raceland. He was a lifelong resident of New Orleans. John was a loving husband, stepfather, brother, and uncle he was a dedicated worker.
John is survived by his wife Cheryl; stepchildren, Charlotte (Jarell), Charlita (Ernest), Torrance, Terrance, and Thomas; sister, Lisa; and brother, Gregory (Rochelle); aunt, Janice Marie; uncle, Reginald (Kathy); and numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and John Shelbia Sr.; one brother; and grandparents.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 434 Naquin St., Houma, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment Garden of Memories Cemetery-Gray, LA, 3658 W. Main St. in Gray.
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home of New Orleans.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019