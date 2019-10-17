Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
For more information about
John Shelbia
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
434 Naquin Street
Houma, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
434 Naquin Street
Houma, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Shelbia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A Shelbia Jr.


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A Shelbia Jr. Obituary
John A Shelbia Jr., affectionately known as Riverman for Life died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Raceland. He was a lifelong resident of New Orleans. John was a loving husband, stepfather, brother, and uncle he was a dedicated worker.

John is survived by his wife Cheryl; stepchildren, Charlotte (Jarell), Charlita (Ernest), Torrance, Terrance, and Thomas; sister, Lisa; and brother, Gregory (Rochelle); aunt, Janice Marie; uncle, Reginald (Kathy); and numerous other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and John Shelbia Sr.; one brother; and grandparents.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 434 Naquin St., Houma, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment Garden of Memories Cemetery-Gray, LA, 3658 W. Main St. in Gray.

Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home of New Orleans.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now