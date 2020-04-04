Houma Today Obituaries
|
John Burton McElroy Sr. Obituary
John Burton "J. B." McElroy, Sr., 83, celebrated his victory in Christ at his home on April 3, 2020, following a brief illness.

J. B. is survived by Earline Brunet McElroy, his loving wife of 66 years, both lifelong residents of Bayou Dularge of Houma, where they raised six sons: Burt and wife, Lizbeth; Wayne and wife, Myrthe, Baird and wife, Hazel, and Jude and wife Katina, all of Houma; and Keith and wife Susan of Houston.

He is also survived by his brothers, David of Houma and Hugh of Colorado.

He was a proud "Paw-B" to 13 grandchildren: Jill McElroy Friedman, Andria McElroy Stewart, Summer McElroy Ferreira, Dustin McElroy, Benjamin McElroy, Julie McElroy Hall, John McElroy, Jeffrey McElroy, Trey Price, Derek McElroy, Jade Trahan, Jessica McElroy, and Dexter McElroy; and 25 great-grandchildren.

J. B. is preceded in death by his young son, Errol; and by his parents, Leona and Thaddeus McElroy, Sr.; and brothers, Thaddeus, Jr. and George, Sr.

J. B. worshipped and served as a faithful parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church on Bayou Dularge. He was also steadfast in his service to his community where he served two terms on the Terrebonne Parish School Board in the 1970s. He also served his country in the National Guard for two years. After an illustrious career as an insurance underwriter for Commonwealth Life Insurance for twenty-three years, he retired in 1993 to enjoy spending dedicated time with his family, whom he dearly loved.

The family would like to express their sincere thank you to the medical team and to Journey Hospice.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions with regard to gatherings, the funeral services for Mr. McElroy will be held privately by the immediate family. A memorial service celebrating his life will be scheduled at a later date.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
