Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Campbell Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Campbell Sr. Obituary
John Campbell Sr., age 76, a native of Houma and a resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Chateau Terrebonne in Houma.

Visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland Street in Thibodaux and continue from 9 a.m. to religious services 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at Moses Baptist Church. Burial in the Church Cemetery.

John is survived by his wife, Mary Campbell; sons, John Campbell Jr. (Naomi) and Kenneth Paul Campbell; grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Alice Campbell; brothers, Curtis, Henry, Joseph, Willie, Raymond and Eddie Campbell; sisters, Ruby Brown, Thelma Franklin, Estelle Jones and Clara Edmonds; and aunt, Odeal Brown.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Thibodaux, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now