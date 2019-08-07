|
John Campbell Sr., age 76, a native of Houma and a resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Chateau Terrebonne in Houma.
Visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland Street in Thibodaux and continue from 9 a.m. to religious services 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at Moses Baptist Church. Burial in the Church Cemetery.
John is survived by his wife, Mary Campbell; sons, John Campbell Jr. (Naomi) and Kenneth Paul Campbell; grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Alice Campbell; brothers, Curtis, Henry, Joseph, Willie, Raymond and Eddie Campbell; sisters, Ruby Brown, Thelma Franklin, Estelle Jones and Clara Edmonds; and aunt, Odeal Brown.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Thibodaux, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019