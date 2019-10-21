|
|
Sadly, on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, John Carl Parfait took his final breath and entered heaven to fish until the end of time.
John was born Oct. 10, 1949 in Houma to Kirby Paul Parfait and Elsie Verdin Parfait, the second of eight children.
John is survived by his wife, Katie Berteau Parfait. Their love and devotion spanned over 49 years. They had two daughters and their husbands that John loved as his own sons. He is survived by his oldest daughter, Jessica Williams and husband Andrew; his youngest daughter, Melissa Chauvin and husband Ronnie; and son Jason Brown. He is also survived by the grandchildren he adored, Joshua Ryan, Elizabeth Ann, Brennan Mikal and Andrew Michael.
He is also survived by his siblings, Earl P. Parfait and wife Cherrel, Virgie M. Foret and husband Paul, Larry K. Parfait and wife Gina, Lynn R. Parfait and wife Tina, Sharon M. Foret and husband Roy Sr., Chris A. Parfait and wife Ellen and Terry J. Parfait and wife Stephanie.
John was a man of strong faith, he believed in God and loved the quiet times he spent reading his Bible.
John and Katie's love for each other was evident to anyone who knew them. He still looked at her as though it was the first time and she adored him with all her heart. He enjoyed fishing and loved going to the camp with his family.
He never met a stranger and once he knew you, you became a friend for life.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019