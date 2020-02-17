|
|
John Carroll Viguerie, 75, a native of Montegut and longtime resident of Houma, and Diamondhead, Miss., passed away on Feb. 8, 2020, at his residence in Biloxi, Miss.
Visitation will be held on Feb. 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut, from 9 a.m. until 12 noon, with Rosary at 10 a.m. and Mass at 12 p.m., followed by burial in the church cemetery. John's family is hosting a celebration of life reception at the Jolly Inn, 1507 Barrow St. in Houma, from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. the same day.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate and remember the life and love that was John.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Connie Ann Pitre Viguerie; his children, John Viguerie Jr. (Michelle Chow Viguerie), Matthew Viguerie (Errin Flynn Viguerie), Benjamin Viguerie (Megan Jewel Viguerie), and Anne Viguerie; grandchildren, John Tre' Viguerie III, Derrick Viguerie, Hayden Viguerie, Dylan Viguerie, Jack Viguerie, Samantha Smith, and Cooper Smith; siblings, Martha Thibodeaux and Anthony "Tony" Viguerie (Joyce Viguerie); along with an abundance of Pitre in-laws, nieces, nephews, godchildren, and cousins.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Charles Viguerie and Vallie Stringer Viguerie; brother, Russell "Butch" Viguerie Jr.; nephew, Russell "Rusty" Viguerie III; daughter-in-law, Cristin Gill Viguerie; son-in-law, Russell Lewis Smith; and best friend, Richard Martin.
To know him was to love him. His great love of family, friends, co-workers and customers created a life of happiness and joyful memories that remained with him forever. His creativity and work ethic kept him busy until he could move no more.
John's love of children and grandchildren, storytelling, nature, gardening, classic cars and cooking filled his days with pleasure. He was a true servant, always putting others first. He was a pharmacist for 40 years but spoke of his greatest achievements being his children, grandchildren and love-filled marriage.
In John's own words, "Don't mourn for me! I've had it ALL!"
Memorials to the , 10528 Kentshire Court, Baton Rouge, La., 70810 would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements by Riemann Family Funeral Home, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, Miss..
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020